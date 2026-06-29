2026 World Cup bracket: Who, when and where is Paraguay playing in the Round of 16?

Paraguay have accomplished what many believed impossible. After eliminating Germany in the Round of 32, Paraguay know most of the details of their next game in the 2026 World Cup.

Not many believed, but Paraguay always did, and it paid off. After a nerve-racking penalty shootout, Paraguay defeated Germany and are through to the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup. As for Germany, they have been eliminated early once again. Now, La Albirroja await for their next opponent.

Paraguay await France or Sweden in the Round of 16. Just when everybody expected Germany and France to star the July 4 matchup in Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), La Albirroja shocked the world and completely reshaped the 2026 World Cup bracket.

Perhaps the Yellow and Blue pull off a similarly stunning win, or Paraguay will have to go up against yet another multi-time World Cup champion. Either way, Gustavo Alfaro’s side is prepared for the challenge. Thanks to their goalkeeper Orlando Gill and his heroic performance, Paraguay are through to the Round of 16, and they can dream even bigger.

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For the Paraguayan fighting spirit, there may be no climb too tall or too steep to back down. Determined to hunt even more “impossible utopias,” the Guaranies hope their memorable summer (it’s actually winter in Paraguay) is only getting started in the United States. In the meantime, Paraguay’s FIFA ranking will only go up.

Orlando Gill, Paraguay’s shootout hero.

Paraguay snap their drought

Paraguay have won their first knockout-stage game at a World Cup since 2010. Once again, through a penalty shootout. Still, they need another win in the upcoming Round of 16 to match their best finish ever in the tournament, which was reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. That time around, Paraguay were eliminated by Spain, who went on to win the championship.

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Facing the likes of France or Sweden, history could very well repeat itself, with Paraguay’s grim reaper becoming world champion once again. However, that won’t be something La Albirroja strive for or look forward to. Instead, they will vie to send another message at the 2026 World Cup and land a massive blow that completely alters how the tournament looks.

Paraguay send a message

When the odds are stacked against them, that’s when Paraguay can do the most damage. Perhaps Alfaro’s side, led by the likes of Julio Enciso, Gustavo Gomez, and Orlando Gill, turn out to be the giant slayers of the 2026 World Cup.

They’ve done it once, and they will look to do it again in the Round of 16, regardless of whether they face France or Sweden. Paraguay will likely be the underdogs, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.