2026 World Cup final: Lionel Messi’s head-to-head record with Argentina vs Spain

As Lionel Messi and Argentina gear up to take on Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, on Bolavip we take a look at the Argentine ace's personal record against La Roja.

When Argentina and Spain collide in the 2026 World Cup final, it won’t be just another title game for Lionel Messi. As if the stakes weren’t already at an all-time high, the Argentine magician will be on a personal crusade as he takes on the country he could have represented.

Not only will Argentina’s and Spain’s head-to-head record at World Cups be on the line, but Messi’s personal score with La Roja will be, too. Despite the shared history between the Argentine and the country he lived in for a very long time, Messi hasn’t faced Spain many times.

After the Finalissima (CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions) was called off ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the greatest player of all time missed out on a chance to face Lamine Yamal for the first time. The last time Argentina played Spain, Yamal was just 10 years old, so he was nowhere near the senior national team.

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As for Messi, he was 30 when Argentina and Spain last met, but he was sidelined with an injury. As a result, Messi’s head-to-head record against Spain does not include the whopping 6-1 defeat Argentina suffered in 2018. Even so, La Roja still hold the edge over Messi in their meetings.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Messi’s H2H record vs Spain

All in all, Messi has faced Spain three times with Argentina. Messi has won only one game against La Roja, and lost the other two. All of them were in international friendlies. Up until their paths crossed in 2026, Spain and Argentina only played in a World Cup in 1966.

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Messi’s first test against Spain came on Oct. 10, 2006. Coming off a heartbreaking quarterfinal elimination at the 2006 World Cup—in which the 19-year-old was left on the bench—Argentina took on Spain in Murcia. Messi played 61 minutes in what turned out to be a 2-1 defeat. Spain’s goals were scored by Barcelona legend Xavi and future Barcelona teammate David Villa, while Daniel Bilos found the back of the net for Argentina.

Messi got another shot at redemption on Nov. 14, 2009. Facing La Roja at Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, the former home of Atletico Madrid, Argentina fell 2-1 once again. Messi converted a penalty for his side, but it wasn’t enough, as Xabi Alonso scored a brace, including the match-winning penalty.

Finally, Messi and Argentina got one over Spain. On Sept. 7, 2010, Argentina hosted the reigning World Cup champions in Buenos Aires and handed Spain a 4-1 drubbing. Argentina’s fantastic four of Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tévez, and Sergio Aguero found the back of the net, while Fernando Llorente scored Spain’s lone goal. That remains the last time Messi faced La Roja. It’s certainly a fond memory—and one Argentina will hope to draw inspiration from.

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Date Final score Venue Oct. 10, 2006 2-1 Spain Murcia Nov. 14, 2009 2-1 Spain Madrid Sept. 7, 2010 4-1 Argentina Buenos Aires Messi’s history against Spain.

Argentina vs Spain: All-time H2H record

Although Spain hold the edge over Messi in their head-to-head meetings, La Roja have never beaten him outside their own country. In fact, Spain have never defeated Argentina away from home, while La Albiceleste have won both in the Bull Skin and in Albion, at the 1966 World Cup. In 2026, Spain and Argentina will meet in North America for the first time.

The 2026 World Cup final will be 15th all-time showdown between the two countries. It will, undoubtedly, be the biggest one to date. So far, Argentina and Spain have won six games each, with the remaining games being ties.