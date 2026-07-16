Are there any 2010 champions on Spain’s 2026 World Cup roster?

Spain achieved its first World Cup title in 2010, and now La Roja's revamped squad is aiming to secure a second star in the 2026 edition.

Spain will face Argentina in the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final. La Roja returns to the ultimate stage with a vibrant, revamped roster that promises an emotional and tactical battle against the reigning champions, La Albiceleste.

From Spain’s historic 2010 World Cup-winning squad, not a single player remains. Instead, this is a completely fresh, young generation in which all 26 players are aiming to secure their very first world title.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has an immense amount at stake in this final. This is his debut World Cup tournament, and reaching the final at his age is an incredible milestone. His performance and individual impact compared to Lionel Messi’s will be one of the most critical duels on the pitch.

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Experience vs. youth

Argentina boasts a seasoned squad featuring numerous pillars from their Qatar 2022 triumph. Compared to Spain’s roster, La Albiceleste enters this match with an abundance of tournament experience, led by veteran figures who know exactly what it takes to handle the immense pressure and lift the trophy.

Pedri #20 of Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

In the historical Spain vs. Argentina World Cup head-to-head record, the South Americans hold the edge over the Europeans. However, those encounters belong to the past; this final presents a completely new scenario for both nations.

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Spain will rely on their youthful energy and agile transition play to try to break down the reigning champions. On the other side, Lionel Scaloni’s battle-tested squad excels at navigating the highest stakes in soccer. It is a classic confrontation of styles—who will win?