Australia vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 14, 2026

Australia takes on Turkiye at the BC Place Vancouver for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Two tough rivals face off, both looking to start their World Cup journey with a victory. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Australia vs Turkiye Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time 12:00 AM (ET) / 9:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Australia vs Turkiye in the USA

Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action from this marquee matchup on FOX and Telemundo via their regular TV broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Australia vs Turkiye for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which currently offer a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

With nationwide access available on either platform, fans can follow every major moment, crucial play, and key turning point from the opening whistle to the end of the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group-stage points will be at a premium when Australia and Turkey square off in a pivotal World Cup matchup. The Socceroos enter the tournament aiming to move beyond their familiar Round of 16 ceiling and build momentum with a strong opening performance.

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Standing in their way is a Turkey side returning to the world’s biggest stage for the first time in 24 years, eager to recapture the magic of its historic third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup.

With talent and ambition on both sides, this clash could play a major role in shaping the race for advancement.

Mathew Leckie of Australia – Mike Nowak/Getty Images

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Australia vs Turkiye: Predicted Lineups

Australia (5-4-1): Mathew Ryan; Jordan Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Jordan Bos; Connor Metcalfe, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill, Mathew Leckie; Mohamed Toure.

Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali; Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek; Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz; Deniz Gul.

What time is the Australia vs Turkiye match?

The match kicks off today, June 14, at 12:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:00 AM

Central Time: 11:00 PM

Mountain Time: 10:00 PM

Pacific Time: 9:00 PM