How many fans are attending USA vs Turkiye today at the 2026 World Cup?

USA and Turkiye meet at the 2026 World Cup, with a strong atmosphere expected for this key Group F matchup.

United States and Turkiye will close their Group D campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 25, at Los Angeles Stadium, in a match that still carries strong interest despite both teams already knowing their fate in the tournament. The United States have secured first place in the group, while Turkiye have been eliminated after two consecutive defeats.

The match will be played in Los Angeles, which has a World Cup capacity of approximately 70,000 spectators, meaning another near-capacity crowd is expected for the host nation’s final group-stage appearance.

Even without direct qualification stakes, the fixture still draws attention for different reasons. For the United States, they have an opportunity to maintain their high level of performance in front of home supporters, while Turkiye look to salvage pride and finally showcase the attacking talent that has yet to fully emerge in the tournament.

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How have Turkiye performed so far?

Türkiye arrived at the World Cup with high expectations but have struggled to deliver in Group D. The team opened with a 2-0 defeat to Australia, followed by a narrow 1-0 loss against Paraguay, results that confirmed their early elimination from the competition.

Los Angeles Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Stu Forster/Getty Images

How are the United States approaching the match?

The United States now sit 14th in the FIFA World Rankings after securing six points from two matches, including a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and a 2-0 win against Australia. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has already confirmed top position in Group D and qualification to the Round of 32.

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With progression secured, the United States will rotate their starting lineup. Christian Pulisic has been confirmed to start on the bench due to a tactical decision, Even with changes, the United States aim to maintain their strong momentum heading into the knockout stage.