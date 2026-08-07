Mike Tomlin confirms if he will coach again after 19 years with Steelers

Mike Tomlin has no immediate plans to return to the NFL sideline, but the former Steelers coach admitted the coaching itch could return once the regular season begins.

Mike Tomlin has officially entered a new chapter of his football career, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is already facing questions about whether his time away from the sideline will be short-lived.

Tomlin made his highly anticipated debut as an NBC analyst during the 2026 Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He immediately became a trending topic on social media.

After spending 19 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach, the Super Bowl champions is now experiencing the NFL from a completely different perspective. That immediately raised one of the biggest questions surrounding his future: how long will Tomlin be able to stay away from coaching?

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Will Mike Tomlin coach again?

During the Hall of Fame Game broadcast, NBC’s Chris Collinsworth asked Mike Tomlin how strong the “itch” to return to coaching already was, particularly with the expectation that teams could eventually come calling for his services.

Tomlin admitted that, for now, he has not felt that urge. “I haven’t thought a whole lot about it yet because I don’t feel like I’m missing anything yet. You know, when those regular season balls start snapping, that’s when I’ll start, you know, getting a little twitch a little bit, man.”

Tomlin’s answer suggests that he is fully embracing his new role for the moment rather than immediately looking ahead to his next head coaching opportunity. However, anything is possible.

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Could Mike Tomlin return to the NFL?

The possibility of Mike Tomlin returning to coaching will likely remain one of the biggest storylines surrounding him throughout the 2026 season. After 19 years in Pittsburgh, Tomlin brings a remarkable résumé to any potential future opportunity, including a Super Bowl title and a reputation for consistently keeping the Steelers competitive.

The key question may simply be whether watching NFL games from the broadcast booth eventually becomes frustrating for him. Tomlin appears comfortable with his decision right now, but his own comments leave the door open.

Once regular-season football arrives and the games start carrying real stakes, the former Steelers coach expects that competitive instinct to return. For now, though, Tomlin is enjoying the view from the booth.

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Is Mike Tomlin retired?

No. Mike Tomlin has not officially retired from coaching. After parting ways with the Steelers following 19 seasons, Tomlin has moved into the NBC broadcast booth for the 2026 season, but he has not closed the door on a return to the NFL.

His comments suggest he is comfortable taking a year away from coaching, although the desire to return could grow once the regular season begins and he starts feeling the competitive “itch” again.