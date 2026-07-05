FIFA explains decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension for USA vs Belgium at 2026 World Cup

Following the controversial red-card sequence that saw Folarin Balogun sent off, the USMNT has received a massive boost regarding the forward's availability for their high-stakes Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

In a stunning turn of events following the USMNT‘s 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Folarin Balogun will be available for the upcoming clash against Belgium after FIFA lifted his two-game red card suspension.

According to FIFA, governing body officials opted to provisionally lift the ban by invoking Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which stipulates that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on United States national-team player Folarin Balogun, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina played on 1 July 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium: One-match suspension for breaches of articles 14 and 66 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC),” FIFA stated in its initial ruling.

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However, the committee subsequently clarified the legal loophole that clears Balogun to take the pitch against Belgium: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

Folarin Balogun of the USMNT

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.“

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He is expected to slot right back into a frontline alongside talisman Christian Pulisic, who previously spoke out in defense of his teammate following the initial booking.

Developing story…