Craig Gordon’s profile: Age, career and everything about the oldest player at 2026 World Cup

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Craig Gordon is making history for Scotland in more ways than one. From remarkable comebacks to a career that has spanned generations, his journey is unlike any other in the tournament.

Craig Gordon‘s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of soccer’s most remarkable stories of resilience and longevity. The veteran Scottish goalkeeper arrived in North America as the oldest player in the tournament.

Long before becoming a World Cup record-breaker, he had already built an impressive career at club level. He emerged with Hearts before earning a then-British record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when he joined Sunderland in 2007.

Serious injuries threatened to end his playing days, forcing him into lengthy rehabilitation periods, but he repeatedly defied expectations. Successful spells with Celtic and a return to Hearts helped cement his reputation.

Advertisement

How old is Craig Gordon?

Craig Gordon is 43 years old. Born on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh, the veteran goalkeeper arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the oldest player in the tournament, a remarkable achievement considering the obstacles he overcame.

Craig Gordon of Heart of Midlothian arrives at the stadium prior to the William Hill Premiership match (Source: WM Sport Media/Getty Images)

His appearance in the World Cup was more than just a statistical curiosity. He spent more than two decades representing Scotland through disappointing qualification campaigns, managerial changes and serious injuries.

Advertisement

How tall is Craig Gordon?

Craig Gordon stands at 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) tall and weighs 185 pounds (84 kilograms). His height has been one of the defining characteristics of his playing style, helping him command the penalty area and excel in aerial situations.

Which teams has Craig Gordon played for?

Craig Gordon has played professionally for Heart of Midlothian, Sunderland and Celtic. He began his senior career at Heart of Midlothian, commonly known as Hearts, after progressing through the club’s academy system.

He made his first-team debut in 2002 and quickly established himself as one of Scotland’s brightest young talents. His performances earned him a move to Sunderland in 2007.

Advertisement

The English club paid approximately £9 million for the goalkeeper, making him the most expensive British goalkeeper in history at the time. Although injuries interrupted his spell in the Premier League, he delivered several memorable performances during his five years on Wearside.

After spending more than two years away from competitive action while recovering from serious injuries, he completed an inspirational comeback by joining Celtic in 2014. He revived his career in Glasgow, winning multiple domestic trophies and reclaiming Scotland’s No. 1 jersey.

In 2020, he returned to Hearts, bringing his journey full circle. The move reunited him with the club where it all started, allowing him to become both a veteran leader and a fan favorite once again.

Advertisement

How long has Craig Gordon been playing for the national team?

Craig Gordon has represented Scotland’s senior national team for more than 22 years. He made his international debut in May 2004, beginning an international career that stretched across multiple generations of Scottish players.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He became the country’s first-choice goalkeeper during the late 2000s before injuries forced him away from the national team setup. His comeback was every bit as impressive as his club resurgence.

Advertisement

By the time he arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he had earned 75 international caps, making him one of the most experienced players in Scotland’s history. He also joined the Scottish FA International Roll of Honour after surpassing 50 appearances for his country.

Craig Gordon’s highlights career

Won the 2005-06 Scottish Cup with Hearts: Gordon played a crucial role in Hearts’ Scottish Cup triumph during the 2005-06 season. In the final against Gretna, he saved a penalty in the shootout to help secure the club’s first Scottish Cup title in eight years. His performances that season also earned him the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award.

Became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history: Sunderland signed Gordon from Hearts in August 2007 for a fee of around £9 million, setting a British transfer record for a goalkeeper at the time. The move to the Premier League confirmed his status as one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Produced one of the Premier League’s greatest saves: During his spell at Sunderland, Gordon made an extraordinary stop against Bolton Wanderers that was later voted one of the greatest saves in Premier League history. The reflex save became one of the signature moments of his career and remains widely remembered by English soccer fans.

Overcame career-threatening injuries to return to elite soccer: Serious knee injuries kept Gordon out of competitive action for more than two years, leading many to believe his career was over. Instead, he fought his way back, returned to top-level football and reclaimed his place as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper. His comeback is considered one of the most remarkable in modern Scottish soccer.

Won 12 major trophies with Celtic: After joining Celtic in 2014, Gordon enjoyed the most successful period of his club career. He won multiple domestic honors, including league titles and cup competitions, while helping the club dominate Scottish football throughout the decade. Celtic credited him as an integral part of their success.

Advertisement

Was part of Celtic’s historic ‘Invincible Treble’: Gordon helped Celtic complete an unprecedented domestic treble during the 2016-17 season, when the club won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup without losing a single domestic match. The achievement remains one of the greatest seasons in Scottish football history.

Joined Scotland’s International Roll of Honour: By surpassing 50 appearances for the national team, Gordon earned a place on the Scottish FA International Roll of Honour, recognizing his longevity and commitment to Scotland over more than two decades.

Became one of Scotland’s most-capped players ever: Despite multiple major injuries, Gordon climbed into the top five of Scotland’s all-time appearances list. His longevity and consistency allowed him to become one of the most experienced players in the history of the national team.

Advertisement