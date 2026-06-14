Why isn’t Memphis Depay starting for Netherlands vs Japan in 2026 World Cup debut?

Netherlands have submitted their first lineup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Memphas Depay nowhere to be seen in the Dutch team's starting eleven to face Japan.

Netherlands and Japan clash in Dallas today in their first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Memphis Depay won’t be playing from the get-go for the Dutch side in what appears to be a tactical decision — the same reason Nathan Ake and Justin Kluivert aren’t starting today.

Coach Ronald Koeman has opted to bench Depay in favor of an attacking trio composed by Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, and Crysencio Summerville.

This will force the 32-year-old to wait for an opportunity to come off the bench later in the game. Follow our live blog of Netherlands vs. Japan for minute-by-minute updates to see if Depay enters the game!

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Depay’s activity with Netherlands prior to 2026 World Cup

Even though we’re talking about one of the faces of the Netherlands national team, Depay hasn’t seen much international action in 2026. A hamstring injury ruled him out of the March friendlies, and he played only 45′ minutes in the pre-World Cup window.

Depay came off the bench for the second half of the Netherlands’ 1-0 loss to Algeria and was an unused substitute during the 2-1 win over Uzbekistan before the 2026 World Cup debut against Japan.

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Depay’s international stats and World Cup history

Still, we’re talking about an icon for the Dutch side. Depay arrives at the 2026 World Cup with 109 international caps under his belt, boasting 55 goals and 36 assists for the Netherlands.

This will be Depay’s third World Cup participation, having already represented his country in 2014 and 2022. In 2018, he watched the tournament from home as Netherlands failed to qualify for the competition.

With three goals and one assist in nine World Cup games, Depay hopes to improve his stats in 2026, even if he’s not starting in the debut against Japan.