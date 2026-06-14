Why aren’t Nathan Ake, Justin Kluivert starting today for Netherlands vs Japan at 2026 World Cup?

The Netherlands make their debut in the 2026 World Cup against Japan but Nathan Ake and Justin Kluivert will be watching from the substitutes' bench at Dallas Stadium.

The Netherlands take on Japan to kickstart Group F at the 2026 World Cup. On paper, it will be one of the most evenly matched showdowns of the entire group stage, with both sides fielding their strongest available lineups. However, Ronald Koeman has decided to leave Nathan Ake and Justin Kluivert out of the starting XI.

Dealing with no illness nor physical setback, Koeman’s decision to bench Ake is entirely tactical. Although the versatile defender can play both as a left-footed center back and a left fullback, Koeman is leaving him on the bench as the Netherlands start their pursuit for the country’s first World Cup title.

As for Kluivert, the winger suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and although he has played since then, Koeman is taking things slowly with Patrick Kluivert’s son, who logged 45 minutes during the Netherlands’ disappointing loss to Algeria in an international friendly on June 3. In addition to Ake and Kluivert, Memphis Depay won’t be starting, either, for the Oranje against the Samurai Blue.

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Who will play in Ake’s and Kluivert’s place?

Ake can slot into the Netherlands lineup and serve his national team in different roles. Thus, the two players who might be considered his replacements are Virgil van Dijk at left center back and Micky van de Ven at left back.

Justin Kluivert of the Netherlands.

Against Japan, Koeman is opting for a 4-1-2-3 formation, but due to the defenders’ versatility, the scheme could shift into a three-man back line when the Netherlands are in possession of the ball. Denzel Dumfries is always a threat going forward, and he could abandon his initial position on the back line to push into Japanese territory.

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On the other hand—and opposite end of the field—Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville, who play on the wing, could be considered Kluivert’s replacements on the starting XI.

The Netherlands’ road ahead

After the opener against Japan, the Oranje will face Sweden in another exciting contest on June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET. To close out Group F play, the Netherlands will take on Tunisia on June 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET.