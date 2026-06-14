How many Dutch players are representing Curacao at the 2026 World Cup?

Curacao are one of the national teams with the highest number of players born outside their territory at the 2026 World Cup, all of them from the Netherlands.

Curacao are competing in a World Cup for the first time and have a characteristic that set them apart from the other teams. 25 of their 26 players were not born in the country, but instead were born in the Netherlands.

Of the 26 players selected by Dick Advocaat and announced on FIFA’s official website, only forward Tahith Chong was born in Curacao. The rest of his teammates were born in Europe.

Curacao ceased to be a colony of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010. On that date, the Netherlands Antilles were dissolved, and Curacao became an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with their own government and constitution, although they did not become fully independent.

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Almost entirely Dutch-born players

Led mainly by their star player Leandro Bacuna, this is the roster of 25 Netherlands-born players representing Curacao at the 2026 World Cup.

Juninho Bacuna #7 and Leandro Bacuna #10 of Curaçao warm up.

Goalkeepers – Defenders Midfielders Forwards Tyrick Bodack (GK) Juninho Bacuna Jeremy Antonisse Trevor Doornbusch (GK) Leandro Bacuna Kenji Gorre Eloy Room (GK) Livano Comenencia Sontje Hansen Riechedly Bazoer Kevin Felida Gervane Kastaneer Joshua Brenet Ar’jany Martha Brandley Kuwas Roshon van Eijma Tyrese Noslin Jurgen Locadia Sherel Floranus Godfried Roemeratoe Jearl Margaritha Deveron Fonville Jurien Gaari Armando Obispo Shurandy Sambo

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Curacao’s first time

Curacao’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is forever etched in soccer lore as the ultimate underdog story, with the island becoming the smallest nation by population and landmass ever to reach the tournament. “The Blue Wave” sealed their monumental ticket by remaining undefeated throughout the CONCACAF qualifiers, successfully blending a talented squad of Dutch-based players with deep island roots, and clinching their spot with a dramatic 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

For their absolute debut on the world stage, the draw placed them into a highly demanding Group E, where they are set to face four-time world champions Germany, African powerhouse Ivory Coast, and a fiercely competitive Ecuador.