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How many Dutch players are representing Curacao at the 2026 World Cup?

Curacao are one of the national teams with the highest number of players born outside their territory at the 2026 World Cup, all of them from the Netherlands.

Leandro Bacuna of Curacao during the press conference.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesLeandro Bacuna of Curacao during the press conference.

Curacao are competing in a World Cup for the first time and have a characteristic that set them apart from the other teams. 25 of their 26 players were not born in the country, but instead were born in the Netherlands.

Of the 26 players selected by Dick Advocaat and announced on FIFA’s official website, only forward Tahith Chong was born in Curacao. The rest of his teammates were born in Europe.

Curacao ceased to be a colony of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010. On that date, the Netherlands Antilles were dissolved, and Curacao became an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with their own government and constitution, although they did not become fully independent.

Almost entirely Dutch-born players

Led mainly by their star player Leandro Bacuna, this is the roster of 25 Netherlands-born players representing Curacao at the 2026 World Cup.

Curacao

Juninho Bacuna #7 and Leandro Bacuna #10 of Curaçao warm up.

GoalkeepersDefendersMidfieldersForwards
Tyrick Bodack (GK)Juninho BacunaJeremy Antonisse
Trevor Doornbusch (GK)Leandro BacunaKenji Gorre
Eloy Room (GK)Livano ComenenciaSontje Hansen
Riechedly BazoerKevin FelidaGervane Kastaneer
Joshua BrenetAr’jany MarthaBrandley Kuwas
Roshon van EijmaTyrese NoslinJurgen Locadia
Sherel FloranusGodfried RoemeratoeJearl Margaritha
Deveron Fonville
Jurien Gaari
Armando Obispo
Shurandy Sambo
See also

Curacao’s population and language: More about the 2026 World Cup debutant

Curacao’s first time

Curacao’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is forever etched in soccer lore as the ultimate underdog story, with the island becoming the smallest nation by population and landmass ever to reach the tournament. “The Blue Wave” sealed their monumental ticket by remaining undefeated throughout the CONCACAF qualifiers, successfully blending a talented squad of Dutch-based players with deep island roots, and clinching their spot with a dramatic 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

For their absolute debut on the world stage, the draw placed them into a highly demanding Group E, where they are set to face four-time world champions Germany, African powerhouse Ivory Coast, and a fiercely competitive Ecuador.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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