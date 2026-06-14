Netherlands vs Japan LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch the 2026 World Cup game in Dallas

The Netherlands and Japan officially launch their 2026 World Cup campaigns today, and you can catch every pivotal moment, explosive highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The long wait is finally over as the Netherlands and Japan prepare to kick off action in Group F at the 2026 World Cup. Following an explosive start to the tournament across North America, this clash stands out as one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stage, with the Japanese squad widely viewed as one of the premier “dark horses” in the field.

[Watch Netherlands vs Japan live in the USA on Fubo]

While the Netherlands enter the group as the heavy favorite to lock up a spot in the knockout rounds, this opening matchup serves as an immediate, high-stakes litmus test against a lethal Japanese side that has its sights set on making a historic run to the semifinals.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights as this massive game unfolds with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.