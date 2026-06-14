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Netherlands vs Japan LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch the 2026 World Cup game in Dallas

The Netherlands and Japan officially launch their 2026 World Cup campaigns today, and you can catch every pivotal moment, explosive highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Frenkie De Jong of the Netherlands and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesFrenkie De Jong of the Netherlands and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.

The long wait is finally over as the Netherlands and Japan prepare to kick off action in Group F at the 2026 World Cup. Following an explosive start to the tournament across North America, this clash stands out as one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stage, with the Japanese squad widely viewed as one of the premier “dark horses” in the field.

[Watch Netherlands vs Japan live in the USA on Fubo]

While the Netherlands enter the group as the heavy favorite to lock up a spot in the knockout rounds, this opening matchup serves as an immediate, high-stakes litmus test against a lethal Japanese side that has its sights set on making a historic run to the semifinals.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights as this massive game unfolds with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Start time and how to watch

Netherlands vs Japan will get underway at 4:00 PM (PT: 1:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium.

The Netherlands and Japan clash in 2026 World Cup opener

Welcome to our live blog of this 2026 World Cup Group D matchup!

The Netherlands face Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, looking to make a strong start.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as the Netherlands and Japan clash in Arlington!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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