Why Kaoru Mitoma isn’t playing for Japan at the 2026 World Cup

Japan expect to have a great run in the 2026 World Cup with their stars, and the question arises: Why is Kaoru Mitoma not playing in this edition?

Japan, along with their 26 called-up players, want to achieve a great performance again in the 2026 World Cup, but alongside the announcement of the representatives, there were major absences like those of Wataru Endo, Takumi Minamino, and Kaoru Mitoma, being highly sensitive absences.

Kaoru Mitoma was left out of the tournament due to injury. Mitoma, 28 years old, suffered a hamstring injury during Brighton’s 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

The absence of the Brighton attacker represents a significant blow for the squad led by Hajime Moriyasu, since Mitoma was considered one of the great figures and one of the most disruptive players on the roster. This team has achieved a high position in the FIFA rankings.

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The importance of Mitoma

The 28-year-old player has scored four goals, one goal and three assists, in four World Cup qualifying matches with Japan, and additionally scored against England in the 0-1 victory at Wembley Stadium during the March international break.

Kaoru Mitoma of Japan.

Mitoma will thus miss the opportunity to play in his second World Cup, after having played in all four matches for Japan in the 2022 edition, in which they fell in the penalty shootout against Croatia in the round of 16.

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Featured in the call-up are three Premier League players, Daichi Kamada from Crystal Palace and Ao Tanaka from Leeds United, and Celtic player Daizen Maeda was also included in the roster of 26 players.

The list also includes Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad and former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Japan have never advanced past the round of 16 in a World Cup; in fact, they hold the record for the most matches played without ever having reached the quarterfinals in the tournament, with 25.