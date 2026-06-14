Tunisia’s FIFA ranking: What’s their position during the 2026 World Cup?

Tunisia enter the 2026 World Cup hoping to prove they belong in the top 50 and deserve an even higher spot in the FIFA rankings.

Tunisia enter the 2026 World Cup ranked 45th in the world according to the FIFA Rankings. It is a solid position considering they share a tough group stage with tough teams with better spot in the rankings: Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden.

Despite their respectable ranking, Tunisia heads into the World Cup on the heels of two friendly losses: a 1-0 defeat against Austria and a 5-0 blowout against Belgium. The team’s last victory came on March 28, a 1-0 win against Haiti in Canada.

In the FIFA rankings, Tunisia sits ahead of teams like Greece, Slovakia, and DR Congo, though only DR Congo managed to qualify for this World Cup. This tournament marks the second consecutive World Cup appearance for the Eagles of Carthage, a team that has still never advanced past the group stage.

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How can Tunisia improve their FIFA ranking?

Tunisia have several opportunities to climb the rankings. The most obvious way is by winning games. They will have the chance to earn massive points as underdogs against higher-ranked opponents. For instance, an upset victory over Sweden would yield a significant point total.

They could secure an even bigger boost if they manage a win against the group’s top team Netherlands, who enter the World Cup as a heavy favorite ranked 8th in the world having the biggest changes to dominte the entire group.

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In fact, simply playing matches against top-tier opponents gives Tunisia a boost in the formula. Win or lose in the group stage, the Eagles of Carthage could easily walk away from this World Cup with a higher world ranking.