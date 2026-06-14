Lineups, referee, and uniforms for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup debut

Ivory Coast and Ecuador face off in their 2026 World Cup debut and here's all you need to know about the game, including the predicted lineups.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador both come as potential dark horses in the 2026 World Cup, so as they play each other in Matchday 1, it’s time to review their predicted lineups, the referee of the game, and uniforms they will use.

Ivory Coast was able to beat France in a friendly just before the 2026 World Cup. It comes with high morale and a very good, pacey brand of soccer. The team has stars and big-time players.

As for Ecuador, they might have the best defense in all of the tournament, as the predicted lineups might indicate. Not only that, but they have talent all around the pitch.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador predicted lineups

Ivory Coast’s predicted lineup is a 4-3-3 formation: Yahia Fofana; Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Ibrahim Sangaré, Frank Kessié; Nicolas Pepe, Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo.

Ivory Coast. 🇨🇮

Ecuador. 🇪🇨

WHAT A MATCH. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DeAFEMr9t9 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 14, 2026

As for Ecuador, the expected lineup for Sebastian Beccacece’s side is a 4-2-3-1: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñan; Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco; Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Nilson Angulo; Enner Valencia.

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Who will be the referee for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador?

Originally, well-renowned referee Michael Oliver was scheduled to referee this match. However, FIFA stated that Oliver suffered a minor injury, hence he needed replacement. The referee will now be Francois Letexier.

Which uniforms will Ivory Coast and Ecuador use in 2026 World Cup match?

Ivory Coast will use a full orange kit with details in green, while their keeper will use a turquoise uniform with some pink details. As for Ecuador, they will go with a navy blue jersey, joined by white shorts and white socks with details in navy blue. Ecuador’s keeper will use a light grey kit.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador’s kits