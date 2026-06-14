Why is Jurrien Timber not participating at the 2026 World Cup with Netherlands?

Jurrien Timber won't be playing for the Netherlands in this 2026 World Cup.

Despite being one of the best defenders in the globe, the Netherlands won’t be using Jurrien Timber in the 2026 World Cup, but it’s not by choice. After all, he was originally called up to play in the tournament.

Jurrien Timber wasn’t able to recover from a groin injury. He managed to play as a substitute in the Champions League final for Arsenal, hence he was called up by Ronald Koeman for the World Cup.

However, the Dutch medical staff determined Timber didn’t recover sufficiently to be able to play from a medical standpoint. Arsenal’s medical team also evaluated Timber and agreed that forcing him to play would be an unnecessary health risk.

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Who replaced Timber on Netherlands roster for 2026 World Cup?

Given the situation, Koeman called Lutsharel Geertruida to replace Timber on Netherlands’ squad. The right back has been doing great things with Sunderland in the Premier League.

Lutsharel Geertruida of Netherlands

Geertruida, just as Timber, provides technical and tactical flexibility. He can play as an inverted full-back, and also as center back or even a defensive midfielder. Geertruida stands at 6’0″ tall and is 25 years old.

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Who are Netherlands’ defenders in 2026 World Cup?

Ronald Koeman will have eight defenders to his disposal for the 2026 World Cup. The squad will feature a mix of seasoned veterans alongside some younger prospects: