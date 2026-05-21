Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal to help Al Nassr win Saudi Pro League not enough in Golden Boot race

He finally won a Saudi Pro League title, but it wasn't enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to take home the Golden Boot, even though the gap between him and the player who won it wasn't that large.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally secured his first major trophy with Al Nassr on Thursday, May 21, 2026, leading his team to the Saudi Pro League title after a long drought for the club. Despite the historic 4-1 victory over Damac, the legendary forward finished third in the individual scoring charts, as Julián Quiñones officially claimed the Golden Boot with an incredible 33 goals.

Ronaldo finished the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season with 28 goals, including a vital brace in the championship-clinching match that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. He narrowly trailed Ivan Toney, who finished his impressive campaign with 32 goals.

This season marks the official end of Ronaldo’s dominance over the Golden Boot for two straight seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Despite his consistency, his streak of back-to-back scoring titles finally came to an end this year, but he likely won’t mind given the massive Saudi Pro League prize money.

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How many goals has Ronaldo scored with Al Nassr?

Since making his high-profile move to Riyadh in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a remarkable milestone by scoring exactly 102 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr. His prolific nature has seen him become the first player in football history to reach triple digits for four different clubs, proving that his scoring instincts remain sharp well into his forties.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a free-kick goal to all but seal a league title for Al-Nassr 💥



(via @FOXSoccer )pic.twitter.com/wwOWmo2gHr — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2026

While his current scoring rate is elite, it remains a shadow of his peak years at Real Madrid, where he famously netted a career-best 48 goals in the 2014-15 La Liga season. His output in Saudi Arabia is more comparable to his 2007-08 Manchester United campaign, where he scored 31 league goals.

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So far, Ronaldo’s most productive period in a yellow jersey occurred during the 2023-24 season, when he set a then-league record by scoring 35 goals. Now that he won his first official title with Al Nassr, many wonder how many Lionel Messi has lifted with Inter Miami in comparison, but CR7’s primary focus remains the trophy he finally raised today.