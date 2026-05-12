Curacao set to break World Cup record in first appearance by hiring 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat

Curacao will break a record at the 2026 World Cup in their first-ever appearance after hiring 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat.

Curacao pulled off one of the most unexpected moves before the 2026 World Cup. Just one month before the start of the tournament, the Caribbean side decided to rehire 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, the coach who had resigned just a few months ago.

The 78-year-old will also become the oldest manager in World Cup history. Advocaat replaces Fred Rutten, who stood down after several players called for Advocaat to return. He had resigned last November due to his daughter’s ill health.

Advocaat will come up against Scotland in a warm-up game at Hampden Park on May 30. It is important to remember that Curacao are part of Group E alongside Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast, looking to make history in what some consider a group of death.

Advertisement

Why did Dick Advocaat return?

Advocaat left Curacao in February 2026 due to his daughter’s health problems. At that time, the Curacao Soccer Federation understood the situation and appointed Fred Rutten, another Dutch coach with international experience, as his replacement.

Dick Advocaat will coach Curaçao at their first World Cup.



The 78-year-old will also become the oldest manager in World Cup history.



Advocaat replaces Fred Rutten, who stood down after several players called for Advocaat to return. He had resigned last November due to his… pic.twitter.com/nkMpByE1M4 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 12, 2026

However, Rutten’s cycle lasted only two and a half months. The coach managed only two friendlies, both ending in defeats, 0-2 against China and 1-5 against Australia. Beyond the results, media outlets close to the team environment reported that he never fully connected with the group of players.

Advertisement

Fred Rutten’s position

The Curacao Federation confirmed Rutten’s departure through an official statement. In the text, the coach explained that he decided to step aside to avoid internal conflicts and preserve the atmosphere within the squad.

“There must not be an environment that harms healthy professional relationships within the group and coaching staff. That is why I believe it is right to leave the position,” Rutten said. The federation, meanwhile, thanked him for his professionalism and assured him that the main objective now is to restore stability to the team before the World Cup.

Advocaat, the coach who made history with Curacao

Dick Advocaat already holds a historic place within Curacao soccer. The Dutch coach was responsible for qualifying the country for its first-ever World Cup, also turning Curacao into the nation with the smallest population to reach a World Cup.

Advertisement

Advocaat took charge in 2024 and over two years managed 20 matches, with a record of 11 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. In addition, the coach has extensive international experience. He previously managed Netherlands and qualified the Oranje for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.