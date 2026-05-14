Chiefs, Cowboys, Steelers, Bills, Bears and Packers lead spectacular Thanksgiving slate of 2026 NFL schedule

The NFL appears ready to deliver one of the most spectacular Thanksgiving slates in league history for the 2026 season. Featuring powerhouse franchises like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Super Bowl favorites such as the Los Angeles Rams, the holiday schedule is loaded with blockbuster matchups from start to finish.

The action will begin on Thanksgiving Eve when the Green Bay Packers travel to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-profile primetime showdown. With the Rams once again viewed as serious championship contenders, the matchup immediately gives fans one of the biggest games of the entire week before Thanksgiving officially even begins.

Then comes a stacked Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. The Chicago Bears will visit the Detroit Lions in the traditional early game before the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries. But the main event arrives at night when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in what could easily become one of the most anticipated games of the entire 2026 season.

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NFL loaded Thanksgiving week with blockbuster matchups

As if the Thanksgiving schedule itself were not enough, the NFL also added another major matchup for Black Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers, potentially led by Aaron Rodgers if he ultimately signs with the franchise, will host the Denver Broncos in another game possibly loaded with playoff implications and national attention.

The overall lineup reflects the NFL’s strategy of placing its biggest brands and most marketable stars in standalone windows during one of the most watched sports weekends of the year. Between Mahomes, Allen, Stafford, the Cowboys, Eagles, Steelers, and possibly Rodgers, the league managed to stack nearly every marquee attraction into a single holiday stretch.

On paper, this already looks like one of the strongest Thanksgiving football schedules the NFL has ever assembled. If the teams involved live up to expectations, the 2026 holiday slate could easily become one of the most memorable weekends of the entire season.