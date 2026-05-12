Alphonso Davies’ 2026 World Cup status reportedly in doubt as Canada star faces injury uncertainty

Canada face growing uncertainty regarding Alphonso Davies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as a new report has emerged detailing his injury status for the upcoming tournament in North America.

Canada are set to co-host the 2026 World Cup this June, but the program is facing massive uncertainty regarding their marquee star, Alphonso Davies. A report out of Germany has cast a shadow over Davies’ status for the tournament in North America, leaving fans and officials on edge.

According to BILD, Davies is at the center of a growing dilemma as Bayern Munich weigh the player’s health against World Cup ambitions. “His latest injury is a muscle tear and actually requires a six-week rehab. However, clubs are obliged to release their players for the World Cup in three weeks. In Canada, there’s talk of only a 4-5 week break, meaning Davies could return just in time for the start of the tournament, which represents a huge risk,“ the report stated.

The situation has created a high-stakes standoff between Bayern and the Canadian Men’s National Team. While both sides want Davies on the pitch for the tournament, the medical risk is significant, as a premature return could jeopardize his long-term recovery.

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The current scare echoes the concerns voiced by Canadian veteran Joel Waterman back in March following a previous Davies injury. The primary worry is that even if Davies is medically cleared, he would be entering the World Cup’s opening matches without having trained with the squad for several months, leaving his match fitness in doubt.

Alphonso Davies reacts after sustaining an injury.

The logistics of a ‘support role’

With the recovery window estimated at four to five weeks, Davies faces a secondary hurdle. If Canada decide to include him in the final 26-man roster primarily as a locker room presence while he continues his rehab, the recovery process could suffer. The rigors of domestic and international travel during the tournament could prove counterproductive to a physical therapy schedule designed to get him back on the pitch.

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This leaves head coach Jesse Marsch with a difficult decision. Davies is the undisputed centerpiece of the Canadian squad, and his availability—or lack thereof—will dictate the team’s ceiling in the world’s most prestigious tournament.

Canada’s preliminary roster remains under wraps

Amid the Davies uncertainty, Canada are among a handful of nations yet to officially unveil their 55-man preliminary list. The delay is likely strategic, as Marsch’s staff analyzes Davies’ health alongside other potential roster inclusions.

While the deadline to submit the provisional list to FIFA was May 11, nations are not required to make those names public immediately. While Canada have opted for secrecy, other contenders like Argentina have already gone public with their lists, led by Lionel Messi.

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