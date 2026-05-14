Titans to face NY Giants and NY Jets in the first month of action in 2026 NFL season

Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll from the Tennessee Titans will have shots at redemption very early on in the 2026 NFL season, as they face the New York Jets and the New York Giants within the first month of action.

The Tennessee Titans will open the season against the New York Jets in MetLife Stadium. The team will also visit that same venue a couple of weeks later when it visits the New York Giants, marking two revenge games for new head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The opener vs. the Jets was reported by Jordan Schultz. Robert Saleh was the Jets HC from 2021 to 2024. This is Saleh’s first chance at a head coaching position ever since, so it will be a bad blood opener game for the Titans.

Not only that, but the Titans have some former Jets players. Tony Adams, Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jacob Martin are all defensive players that are now on the Titans that played for Saleh’s Jets.

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Week 3 presents a revenge game for OC Brian Daboll

The Week 3 game for the Titans is a revenge game also at New Jersey. This time against the Giants, the last place where now-Titans OC Brian Daboll coached. He was fired in the middle of last season by the G-Men, so Daboll would love to put an offensive clinic on his former team.

.@Titans HC Robert Saleh and OC Brian Daboll chat during rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/X9P9djLl7e — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 1, 2026

Just with Saleh bringing fromer Jets players, Daboll has gone and poached some of his former Giants weapons. Wideout Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, and center/guard Austin Schlottman now play for Daboll on the Titans. All will be keen on showing the Giants what they are now missing.

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Wins against NY Jets and NY Giants could be great for Titans

When considering expectations, the Titans might be in the middle between the Jets’ low expectations, and the Giants’ promising ways. Hence, beating the Jets could be actually an obligation for the Titans, although the game will be on the always-tricky Week 1.

If the Titans manage to beat the Giants, that’s a statement. A team that will be able to beat mid-to-high tier teams and that could be racing for a playoff spot. The first month will be key for the Titans.