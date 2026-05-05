Estevao undergoing physical rehabilitation in Brazil with the 2026 World Cup in mind

Estevao reportedly is undergoing physical rehabilitation for his injury in Brazil, aiming to be ready for the 2026 World Cup.

With the start of the 2026 World Cup getting closer, so are the final call-ups for the tournament and the last push from players to arrive in top form, and that is the situation for the young Chelsea player Estevao, who is now undergoing rehabilitation to be ready and called up by Brazil.

According to ESPN, to recover for the World Cup, Brazilian winger Estevao is undergoing rehabilitation at Palmeiras facilities in Sao Paulo, under Chelsea supervision. Estevao, 19, ruled out surgery after suffering a thigh injury with the English club and opted for conservative treatment to try to reach the World Cup with Brazil.

The Brazilian attacker, developed in the youth ranks of the Sao Paulo club, suffered the injury on April 18 in the London team’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League. He had to leave the field in the 16′ with a tear in the right hamstring, the back of the thigh.

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The tough loss for Brazil if he does not make it

Estevao is the top scorer for Brazil since Italian Carlo Ancelotti made his debut in charge of the team last year, with five goals in seven matches played. In addition to providing a very unbalancing style of play.

Estevao of Chelsea

Estevao has eight goals in 36 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Palmeiras for 29 million pounds in the summer. This is only at the club level, with Chelsea, where he was being considered and was very important.

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A message that brings hope

In a recent interview with AFP, Joao Paulo Sampaio, coordinator of Palmeiras youth academy, highlighted the mentality of the young player as a key factor in chasing a World Cup miracle after his injury.

“If the doctors give him hope of playing in the World Cup, he will do everything to make that happen,” Sampaio said at the Verdao training center, a cradle of talents like Endrick and Estevao. “A key factor is his mentality. He has tremendous confidence in himself,” he added.

Ancelotti will announce his final list of 26 players for the World Cup on May 18, which will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Canarinha will compete in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.