NY Mets Carlos Mendoza confirms Alvarez will miss Subway Series and more; still no timetable for Lindor

Ahead of the high-stakes Subway Series against the New York Yankees, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Francisco Alvarez will remain sidelined, while Francisco Lindor’s status for the cross-town rivalry remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are set to clash for the first time this season, but the Subway Series spotlight is being overshadowed by a mounting injury crisis in Queens. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that catcher Francisco Alvarez will miss the cross-town showdown, while a definitive timetable for Francisco Lindor’s return remains elusive.

Mendoza revealed that Alvarez underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks. Regarding Lindor, the skipper noted that the star shortstop is “showing signs of healing,” though he has yet to clear the hurdles necessary to resume baseball activities.

These critical updates add to a crowded Injured List that already includes Luis Robert Jr., Kodai Senga, and AJ Minter. The injury bug isn’t exclusive to Flushing, however; the Yankees are also holding their breath as Max Fried faces a potential IL stint following an abrupt exit in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles.

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The lack of roster depth has intensified pressure from a restless fanbase, fueling speculation that the Mets’ front office could be forced into the trade or free-agent market in the coming days to salvage the remainder of the regular season.

Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets runs out a double.

What happened to Alvarez?

Alvarez’s knee injury, sustained during a series against the Detroit Tigers, has forced a significant shift in the Mets’ defensive plans as they prepare for the high-pressure environment of the Subway Series.

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Luis Torrens is slated to handle the bulk of the catching duties in Alvarez’s absence. To bolster the depth chart, the Mets have Hayden Senger waiting in the wings as the primary backup, tasked with helping to stabilize a position that has suddenly become a glaring void for the club.

Key series Alvarez is expected to miss

While the Mets wait for “the two Franciscos” to get healthy, they are leaning on a youth movement to keep their season afloat. Rookies Carson Benge and AJ Ewing have been bright spots, with Ewing recently etching his name into the history books by matching a statistical mark that had stood for 122 years.

Here are the upcoming series Alvarez is projected to miss during his recovery:

Subway Series vs. Yankees (May 15–17)

vs. Atlanta Braves (June 12–14)

@ Philadelphia Phillies (June 18–21)

vs. Philadelphia Phillies (June 26–28)

@ Seattle Mariners (June 1–3)

@ San Diego Padres (June 5–7)

@ Atlanta Braves (July 3–6)

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