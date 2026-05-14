The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid are trying to become Super Bowl contenders once again, but everything will undoubtedly depend on Patrick Mahomes following his serious left knee injury. However, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the signs are very positive.

“The feeling right now within the organization is that Patrick Mahomes is tracking to be ready for that Monday night game against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs are expected to have an explosive offense after signing Kenneth Walker III as their star running back. In addition, Travis Kelce will be back, and they are hoping the wide receiver group finally takes a major step forward with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Advertisement

Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026 season with Chiefs?

Yes. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2026 season and, in fact, Schefter’s report matches what Andy Reid has mentioned in recent weeks. The quarterback is ahead of schedule and is expected to be ready for the opener against the Denver Broncos.

What injury does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious injury with torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. It happened during the Week 15 game of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers while he was trying to lead a final drive to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

How long will Patrick Mahomes be out?

Patrick Mahomes was initially expected to miss nine months, although the reality is that his recovery has been impressive. The quarterback could even appear during OTAs, and the current timeline indicates he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.