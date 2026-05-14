James Rodriguez leads Colombia’s 55-man preliminary list for the 2026 World Cup

James Rodriguez stands as the centerpiece of Nestor Lorenzo’s 55-man preliminary roster for Colombia’s 2026 World Cup campaign in North America.

After weeks of speculation regarding the squad that will represent Colombia at the 2026 World Cup, head coach Nestor Lorenzo has officially unveiled his 55-man provisional roster. As expected, veteran talisman James Rodriguez headlines the massive list, serving as the focal point for Los Cafeteros as they prepare for their return to the global stage.

Fresh off his final club appearance with Minnesota United on Wednesday, the Colombian captain is set to lead a deep pool of talent vying for a spot on the final 26-man roster. With the tournament in North America looming, Lorenzo now faces the difficult task of trimming this group down to the official squad. Here is the 55-man preliminary list for Colombia:

Kevin Mier (Cruz Azul-Mex) Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield-Arg) Andres Mosquera Marmolejo (Santa Fe-Col) David Ospina (Atletico Nacional-Col) Aldair Quintana (Independiente del Valle-Ecu) Camilo Vargas (Atlas-Mex) Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace-Eng) Alvaro Angulo (Pumas UNAM-Mex) Santiago Arias (Independiente-Arg) Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray-Tur) Jhon Lucumi (Bologna-Ita) Yerry Mina (Cagliari-Ita) Carlos Cuesta (Vasco da Gama-Bra) Johan Mojica (Mallorca-Spa) Deiver Machado (Nantes-Fra) Juan Cabal (Juventus-Ita) Yerson Mosquera (Wolves-Eng) Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul-Mex) Cristian Borja (America MX) Andres Felipe Roman (Atletico Nacional-Col) Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Pisa-Ita) Junior Hernandez (Dep. Tolima-Col) Yhojan Romaña (San Lorenzo-Arg) James Rodriguez (Minnesota United-Eng) Richard Rios (Benfica-Por) Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace-Eng) Jhon Arias (Palmeiras-Bra) Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo-Bra) Kevin Castano (River Plate-Bra) Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate-Bra) Gustavo Puerta (Racing Santander-Spa) Yaser Asprilla (Girona- Spa) Juan Portilla (Athletico Paranaense-Bra) Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central-Arg) Jordan Barrera (Botafogo-Bra) Wilmar Barrios (Zenit-Rus) Nelson De Ossa (Real Betis-Spa) Sebastian Gomez (Coritiba-Bra) Juan Manuel Rengifo (Atletico Nacional-Col) Johan Rojas (Vasco Da Gama-Bra) John Solis (Girona-Spa) Jhon Cordoba (Krasnodar-Rus) Jhon Duran (Zenit-Rus) Luis Suarez (Sporting CP-Por) Cucho Hernandez (Real Betis-Spa) Johan Carbonero (Internacional-Bra) Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama-Bra) Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich-Ger) Edwin Cetre (Estudiantes LP-Arg) Rafael Santos Borre (Internacional PA-Bra) John Stiven Mendoza (Athletico Paranaense-Bra) Edier Ocampo (Vancouver Whitecaps-Can) Sebastian Villa (Independiente Rivadavia-Arg) Neiser Villarreal (Cruzeiro-Bra) Kevin Viveros (Athletico Paranaense-Bra)

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In the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, these preliminary lists serve as the official pool from which all final selections must be made. While the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) typically keeps these broader documents internal, these names represent the confirmed core of the submission delivered by Lorenzo this week.

Surprising faces headline Colombia’s 55-Man provisional World Cup roster

While Lorenzo’s preliminary squad features a heavy contingent of mainstays from the qualifying cycle, several unexpected names have crashed the party. These inclusions have sent shockwaves through the Colombian fanbase, as many of these “wildcards” were largely absent from the national team conversation until now.

Among the most notable surprises is Johan Rojas. The Vasco da Gama standout has been in blistering form in Brazil, mirroring the high-level production of teammate Andres Gomez, who earned his stripes during recent friendlies against France and Croatia.

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Defensively, Jhohan Romana has forced his way into the picture. The San Lorenzo center-back has been a revelation in both the Argentine Primera and the Copa Sudamericana, earning his spot on this provisional list through sheer consistency. Meanwhile, the attacking third is buzzing with the inclusion of three rising star forwards: Neiser Villarreal, Kevin Viveros, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Edier Ocampo.

The road ahead: Lorenzo’s selection rimeline

With the 55-man pool officially submitted for the North American-hosted tournament, Lorenzo outlined a rigorous preparation phase. The squad will first congregate in Medellín to kick off the opening leg of June’s training camp.

As players trickle in following their respective club seasons, the stakes will reach a fever pitch; Lorenzo confirmed he expects to name his definitive 26-man World Cup roster by May 26.

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