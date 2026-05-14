FIFA confirms 2026 World Cup halftime show with Maddona, Shakira, BTS: Has there ever been one before?

FIFA is turning the 2026 World Cup Final into a global spectacle with Madonna, Shakira and BTS set to perform in a historic halftime show. But as soccer embraces a Super Bowl-style tradition, many fans are asking the same question.

The FIFA World Cup has delivered unforgettable moments on the pitch for nearly a century, but in 2026, the tournament’s biggest match will also become one of the largest entertainment events in sports history.

FIFA officially confirmed that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever halftime show during the World Cup Final, set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium. So fans can expect a day filled with soccer and entertainment.

The performance will reportedly be curated by Chris Martin and tied to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the show as a “historic moment” designed to unite soccer, music and global culture.

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Is this the first time a halftime show has been co-headlined?

Yes. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will mark the first time a halftime show is officially co-headlined by multiple global artists. Madonna, Shakira and BTS were announced together as the main performers for the historic event.

The world's biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars @Madonna , @shakira , and @bts_bighit , curated by @coldplay ‘s Chris Martin!



A FIFA World Cup first, the… pic.twitter.com/OblQmXTW1M — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 14, 2026

While music collaborations at major sporting events are common, FIFA had never introduced a dedicated halftime concert during a World Cup Final before. This will also be the first World Cup halftime show ever produced with a multi-artist headlining format inspired by the Super Bowl.

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The lineup was selected by Chris Martin and Global Citizen. The combination of pop, Latin music and K-pop icons is designed to appeal to audiences across generations and continents.

“Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

How long will the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show last?

FIFA has not officially confirmed the exact runtime of the 2026 World Cup Final halftime show, but multiple reports indicate the performance could last around 11 minutes, similar to the Super Bowl format.

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The event will take place during the World Cup Final on July in New Jersey. FIFA is reportedly preparing an extended halftime break to accommodate the stage production and live performances.

The performance is supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The production is expected to follow a Super Bowl-style presentation with large-scale visuals, choreography and global broadcast coverage.

How many times has Shakira performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Shakira has become one of the artists most closely linked to the FIFA World Cup after performing at multiple tournaments throughout her career. Her most famous World Cup appearance came in 2010, when “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” became the official anthem of the tournament in South Africa.

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Shakira performs on stage during a massive free show at Copacabana beach (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

She later returned for the closing ceremony of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where she performed “La La La (Brazil 2014)” alongside Brazilian musician Carlinhos Brown.

She also participated in events surrounding the 2006 World Cup in Germany, strengthening her long-standing relationship with FIFA tournaments. The 2026 halftime show will add another chapter to her World Cup legacy.

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In addition, the Colombian singer has been responsible for creating one of the songs for the new edition of the tournament: “Dai Dai”, which she recorded alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy, blending Latin rhythms, afrobeat and pop.

The title comes from an Italian expression that roughly means “come on, come on” or “let’s go”, a phrase closely tied to the spirit of soccer celebration and support.

In the previews shared by Shakira, fragments can be heard in both English and Spanish, with an energy very similar to the one that turned “Waka Waka” into a global phenomenon in 2010.

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Is this the first time Madonna has performed at a FIFA World Cup?

Madonna has never officially performed at a FIFA World Cup before, making the 2026 Final halftime show her debut appearance at FIFA’s biggest event. Her addition to the lineup immediately elevated expectations for the event.

Although she has headlined major sporting entertainment events — including the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show in 2012 — she had never previously been part of a World Cup ceremony or official FIFA music production.

“Performing at the World Cup final in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is deeply meaningful to me. Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to a quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change”, Madonna said.