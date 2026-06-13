Haiti vs Scotland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 13, 2026

Haiti faces Scotland at the Boston Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The tournament begins for two teams returning to the World Cup after several years. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Haiti vs Scotland Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Haiti vs Scotland in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming will be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Haiti vs Scotland for free?

Soccer supporters across the U.S. can stream this marquee showdown live through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide a five-day free trial for qualifying new users.

With nationwide coverage of the game available on each platform, fans won’t miss any of the key action, standout moments, or game-changing plays from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Scotland and Haiti begin their World Cup journeys in a crucial Group Stage clash, with both nations returning to the tournament after lengthy absences.

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Scotland is making its first World Cup appearance since 1998, while Haiti is back for only the second time in its history after debuting in 1974.

With group favorites Brazil and Morocco still to come, both teams know a victory here could be vital to their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Wilson Isidor of Haiti – Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

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Haiti vs Scotland: Predicted Lineups

Haiti (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience; Louicius Deedson, Danley Jean-Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor, Duckens Nazon.

Scotland (4-4-2): Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Andrew Robertson; Ben Gannon-Doak, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn; Ché Adams, Lawrence Shankland.

What time is the Haiti vs Scotland match?

The match kicks off today, June 13, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM