2026 World Cup group C final standings updated after Scotland vs Brazil and Morocco vs Haiti

Following a group-stage finale for the ages between Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti, on Bolavip we take a look at the final Group C standings.

Despite the high stakes and temperature and humidity in Miami Stadium, Brazil barely broke a sweat to defeat Scotland in the final matchday of Group C in the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Morocco struggled more than they needed to against Haiti at Atlanta Stadium.

Whether it took a commanding win in Magic City or a nerve-racking showdown in the “City in a Forest,” both Brazil and Morocco have punched their tickets to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup. However, the Verde Amarela had the last laugh, as they won Group C, while the Atlas Lions finished in second place.

As for Scotland, their fate is now off their hands. Scotland knew this could happen with a loss or tie against Brazil, and the blowout defeat did them no favors. Scotland finished third in Group C and will need some help to rank among the best third-place teams in the 2026 World Cup. Whether Scotland have been eliminated or not will remain uncertain until every group is decided.

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Group C final matchday scores

Brazil made light work of Scotland, dismantling the Scots under the watchful eyes of the Tartan Army, and handing them a 3-0 loss that may well be all she wrote for Scotland. For the time being, Scotland aren’t out of the 2026 World Cup, but they might be in need of an early Christmas miracle. Meanwhile, Brazil are off to face Group F’s runner up next in the round of 32, as they are Group C’s winners.

Morocco defeat Haiti 4-2 to advance in 2026 World Cup.

In the state of Georgia, Haiti shocked the world for a few minutes, but eventually couldn’t keep up with the Atlas Lions. Morocco found the late winner and walked away with a 4-2 victory to punch their ticket to the round of 32.

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While grateful for reaching another knockout stage in a World Cup, Morocco have much to improve, as one of the tournament’s weakest teams pinned them against the wall.

Brazil and Morocco await rival

Having confirmed Brazil will act as Group C’s winners and Morocco are the runners-up, all that remains to be decided is whom the Verde Amarela and Atlas Lions will face next. Brazil will go up against Group F’s runners-up, and Morocco will face that group’s winners.

However, it could be any team. Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden can all still finish atop their group, so only time will tell who finishes first and faces Morocco, and who ends up second and takes on Brazil.

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2026 World Cup Group C final standings