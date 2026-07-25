United States U20 vs Haiti U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 25, 2026

United States U20 squares off with Haiti U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. The favorites to win the group, the USA, debut against Haiti, who are looking for a big win. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match United States U20 vs Haiti U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch United States U20 vs Haiti U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch United States U20 vs Haiti U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Tournament favorite United States U-20 opens its CONCACAF campaign with high expectations, looking to make an early statement against Haiti U-20.

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As one of the region’s traditional powerhouses alongside Mexico, the Americans enter the competition with legitimate title aspirations and will be eager to begin with three points.

Haiti, meanwhile, embraces the underdog role and knows it will need a disciplined, determined performance to challenge the group favorite and chase what would be a major upset.

Haiti fans cheer – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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What time is the United States U20 vs Haiti U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM