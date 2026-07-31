El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 31, 2026

El Salvador U20 will face Haiti U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Haiti will be looking to qualify against an El Salvador team desperate for a win. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Friday, July 31, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on Fox Soccer Plus for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With Group A entering a decisive stage at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, El Salvador finds itself in a must-win situation. Back-to-back 3-0 losses to Cuba and the United States have left the Salvadorans with little margin for error and only a slim path to advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams.

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Standing in their way is a confident Haiti side that boosted its qualification hopes with a pivotal victory over Cuba. The Haitians know that another positive result would guarantee a spot in the knockout stage, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with quarterfinals implications on the line for both teams.

The flag of Haiti – Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

What time is the El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 31, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM