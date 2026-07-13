Lamine Yamal believes World Cup glory is possible, shows no fear of France ahead of semifinals

With just one day to go until the 2026 World Cup semifinal between Spain and France, Spanish forward Lamine Yamal insisted that they do not fear the French national team, like Pedro Porro. He assured that he feels no pressure ahead of what will be one of the most important matches of his career, while also expressing his belief that they can become World Cup champions.

Speaking in a press conference alongside head coach Luis de la Fuente—an appearance Yamal personally requested to attend—the forward assured that winning the title is possible and that tomorrow will be a special day. “I am sure that tomorrow is going to be a special day,” Yamal said.

The FC Barcelona forward, who turned 19 on Monday, made it clear that he feels no pressure despite all eyes being on him. “There is no pressure. I play the way I know how, and I am never going to play better or worse than I know. I always give my all, and when you give your all, you do not feel pressure,” Yamal noted.

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Yamal indicated that he does indeed see himself “as a World Cup champion” during the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash on July 14 at ATT Stadium in Dallas.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

Lamine looks to make history

Yamal responded in this manner to comments made by former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who claimed that there were few players from France in the French national team. Furthermore, Yamal’s confidence in a strong performance and a great game was highly evident.

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“I believe that tomorrow we are going to play a very important match and there is no room for that. But if soccer is good for anything, it is to integrate into society, and if two teams set an example, they are France and Spain. However, in soccer, there is no room to talk about that,” Yamal stated.

Yamal is also not worried about how many players France head coach Didier Deschamps might send to defend him. “I do not feel pressure. You say that I am not at my best level, so you do not have to expect anything from me. But tomorrow I am confident that it will go well,” he stressed.

Still has to prove himself in this World Cup

The player who is still leaving something to be desired with his performances in this World Cup is Yamal himself. While his best version has not been seen so far in the tournament, his world-class quality is well-known, and he is a player who delivers in key moments—something Luis de la Fuente is fully aware of.

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De la Fuente also spoke about his star player and demonstrated confidence in him like Dani Olmo does: “He has to be calm and enjoy. No anxiety. Lamine’s big day in the World Cup is yet to come, so I hope it is tomorrow.”

Regarding the tactical approach against France, De la Fuente added: “We have studied France very closely. They have exceptional players, but so do we. The key is trying to impose our characteristics on each other. In any case, we will be very attentive to them, winning duels, helping each other, being protagonists with our style, and we have to be careful with their transitions, which are very fast.”