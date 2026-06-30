How can Sweden upset France in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Sweden might just have the tools to stop France, win the match, and advance to the next round.

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup presents a monumental challenge for Sweden as they face a formidable French side. To pull off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, the Blagult (Blue and Yellow) must rely on precise tactical execution rather than trying to match France’s raw star power.

For Sweden, sitting back and waiting for France to attack would be a waste of time. The team must be extremely careful with Kylian Mbappe. He is one of Les Bleus’ most dangerous attackers and can create goal-scoring opportunities entirely on his own without needing help from his midfield teammates.

The approach should be fairly straightforward: don’t lose track of the French attackers, but don’t park the bus either. Sweden scored seven goals in the group stage, while France netted 10, so when it comes to offensive output, there isn’t a massive gap between them.

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Neutralizing the flanks and forcing central traffic

France’s group stage performance highlighted a terrifying reality: Ousmane Dembele is in devastating form, having netted a spectacular first-half hat-trick against Norway. Combined with the constant threat of Kylian Mbappe, France’s wing play is lethal.

Proposed strategy for Sweden to play against France (Infographic made by Gemini AI)

Sweden’s 3-4-3 system must morph out of possession. Wingbacks cannot afford to get caught high up the pitch. They need to drop deep to form a rigid five-man defensive line, forcing France away from the isolated 1-on-1 situations they crave out wide and funneling their attack into a crowded central midfield.

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Unleashing the Gyokeres and Isak partnership

If Sweden has an X-factor capable of troubling a center-back pairing like Dayot Upamecano and Maxence Lacroix (If Saliba is unavailable), it is their high-octane strike duo. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak possess a rare blend of physical power, elite pressing, and clinical transition speed to score.

Sweden needs to go direct. By exploiting the space left behind by France’s attacking fullbacks, Gyokeres and Isak can isolate defenders in transition and replicate the success Norway found in piercing the French backline.