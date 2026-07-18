How many fans are attending France vs England today in the 2026 World Cup third-place game?

France vs England will play for the right to earn the bronze medal in the 2026 World Cup.

The third-place game spot of the 2026 World Cup is on the line in Miami and the fact is that it will be a very good matchup. France vs England promises a good show for fans all around the world, but how many will there be in the actual stadium.

Per FIFA reports, an official capacity crowd of 65,326 fans is expected to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off between France and England. Hence, the sell outs keep coming for FIFA.

Miami Stadium is not air conditioned, but weather shouldn’t be a factor per the latest reports, though humidity will be high. Still, France vs England should give us quite the performance as both seek to get back to their countries with a medal around their neck.

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How did France end up in the 2026 World Cup third-place spot?

France were dominating every single matchup until they ran into Spain, the one team that can play in a way that really trumps Les Bleus‘ style. Spain dominated France and eliminated them.

France

Now, the otherwise World Cup contenders will have to settle to be the third place. It can feel like a disappointment to France. There is a medal on the line, though, so they must feel like they need to come home with it.

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How did England end up in the 2026 World Cup third-place spot?

England were winning at one point in their semifinal matchup. Then, reigning champions Argentina were able to come back against the Three Lions. It was a crushing defeat for England and they’ve been heavily criticized ever since.

Most of the critics are going towards manager Thomas Tuchel. Many have accused him of being overly defensive from very early on in the game. However, the fact is he gave Argentina all the ammunition to come back in the game.