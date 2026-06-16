In which city and stadium are Argentina vs Algeria playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Argentina and Algeria begin their 2026 World Cup journey with an intriguing Group J clash. The match will be held at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City and is expected to be packed with fans.

Lionel Messi will begin his sixth World Cup at an imposing venue commonly known as Arrowhead Stadium. Around 76,000 spectators are expected for the match, which could shape the future of both nations in the tournament.

Kickoff for the match, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, is expected to take place in warm and humid conditions, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 27°C. As the minutes go by, the weather could become a key factor in the development of the game.

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Argentina’s other World Cup matches

For their remaining matches in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will stay in Texas to play both fixtures at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington. The team will first face Austria on Monday, June 22 at 1:00 PM ET. They will then wrap up the group stage against Jordan on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

What other World Cup matches will be played in Kansas City?

In addition to the opening match, the Kansas City Stadium will host three more group-stage fixtures: Ecuador vs. Curacao on Saturday, June 20, at 8:00 PM ET; Tunisia vs. Netherlands on Thursday, June 25, at 7:00 PM ET; and Algeria vs. Austria on Saturday, June 27, at 10:00 PM ET.

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The venue will then gear up for the knockout stages, welcoming a Round of 32 matchup on Friday, July 3, at 9:30 PM ET, before concluding its tournament run with a highly anticipated Quarter-final clash on Saturday, July 11, at 9:00 PM ET.