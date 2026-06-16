Why isn’t Alejandro Garnacho participating at the 2026 World Cup for Argentina?

Even though Alejandro Garnacho is completely healthy and injury-free, he is not playing for Argentina in the World Cup, a decision that still has some fans wondering why he isn't out there with the national team.

Alejandro Garnacho is another notable omission from Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster. The reason the Chelsea winger isn’t playing for his country comes down to a tactical decision by manager Lionel Scaloni, who cut him from the final squad.

While Scaloni initially gave Garnacho a chance by including him in the 55-man preliminary World Cup pool, he ultimately left him out when trimming the roster to the final 26 players. Since the announcement, deeper analysis has emerged regarding the winger’s current situation.

One theory on why Scaloni passed on Garnacho centers on his difficult transition at Chelsea. According to The Mirror’s Daniel Orme, Garnacho has struggled to adapt to his new club, which likely hurt his international standing.

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Over a year without national team action

Another deciding factor could be Garnacho’s lack of recent minutes with the national team. He last suited up for Argentina over a year and a half ago during the World Cup qualifiers. This lack of continuity likely made him a low priority for Scaloni’s final tournament roster.

Furthermore, Antonio Medina of beIN Sports noted that Garnacho has not only struggled on the pitch with Chelsea, but has also become a magnet for off-field drama, something that certainly didn’t help his chances of making the World Cup cut.

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“Garnacho struggled to establish himself consistently on the pitch. A combination of limited playing time, underwhelming performances, and a growing reputation for attracting controversy ultimately worked against him in a squad where Scaloni prioritized stability and collective commitment,” Medina wrote.

What is Argentina missing without Garnacho?

Even though Garnacho only has eight caps for Argentina, his presence would have given the attack a different dimension. He is a high-octane winger who thrives on injecting chaotic energy and directness into the game, standing out as a stark contrast to modern inverted playmakers who prefer a slow, calculated build-up.