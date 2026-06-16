Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Algeria in 2026 World Cup debut in Kansas City?

Argentina makes its 2026 World Cup debut vs Algeria in Kansas City and all eyes are on if Lionel Messi will be a part of the team.

Lionel Messi is once again at the helm of Argentina as the country defends its World Cup title. It will debut vs. Algeria in Kansas City and people are wondering if the almighty captain will play in this game.

Messi suffered a hamstring knock in his last season game with Inter Miami, so questions on his status are up in the air. However, Messi played a bit in the international friendlies’ window ahead of this tournament. Hence, Messi is expected to play, and also to start in this game vs. Algeria.

This means the Kansas City Stadium will host 73,000 spectators roaring at every chance Messi scores or dribbles past a defender vs. Algeria. Messi will try to guide Argentina to a back-to-back World Cup victory.

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Argentina want to avoid a known negative scenario

Even if Argentina wouldn’t trade a thing of the 2022 World Cup, the one thing they might want to avoid is losing their opening game. It instantly puts too many pressure on a team with too many eyeballs.

Lionel Messi vs Saudi Arabia

This team comes in as a resilient, yet elite team. Argentina can play in many ways, but what is true is that the Albiceleste is better when the ball is on their feet. When Messi dictates the pace, it’s much easier for them to score.

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How many teams have won back-to-back World Cups?

World Cups have been a part of soccer since 1930. Yet, only two teams have won back-to-back world titles. The 1930s Italy and Pele’s Brazil are the only ones to manage that feature. Now, Messi is aiming at another glorious chapter to his already storied career. Guiding Argentina to a back-to-back World Cup wins would be the icing on the cake of Messi’s career.