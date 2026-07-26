Lionel Scaloni apologizes to Argentina fans and thanks them for their support a week after 2026 World Cup final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni sent a message of apology to the fans who supported them throughout the 2026 World Cup, one week after the final.

Lionel Scaloni broke his usual social media silence to share a deep and emotional message directed at the entire Argentine public, coming one week after the 2026 World Cup final in which Argentina fell to Spain and where the head coach admitted they were outplayed.

With a sincere and visibly affected tone, the coach who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar expressed his sadness over not being able to bring home another trophy. “After an intense week where sadness has been intertwined with joy, tears with a smile, anguish with calm, nerves with tranquility, I can sit down to write a few words, which although you know I do not like social media very much, might be the best medium to get it to you,” Scaloni wrote.

“I can only say I am sorry for not being able to bring you another trophy and give you a new joy that, even if only for a few days, might make you forget all the bad things in life. But I want you to hold onto what we have tried to show you through this group of players, my warriors, as I defined them when I spoke about them to my wife.

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“The effort, the desire, the wanting to, the ‘I can’, not giving up (even when everything gets tough), giving it all (even when you have nothing left), enduring cold buckets of water (FROM PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW US), knowing how to be, wanting to keep standing when your legs no longer obey your brain. That is the true trophy. Eternally grateful to my coaching staff, players, AFA staff, those who quietly work so that we are comfortable, and to each of you for the affection received.”

Fan support for Scaloni

Within minutes, the post was filled with thousands of supportive and grateful comments from fans who highlighted the work done by the coaching staff and the squad.

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Scaloni‘s words arrived after a World Cup in which Argentina once again competed among the best on the planet. His message transcended the sporting result to focus on collective effort, resilience, and the values that, according to the coach, define the group he led over recent years.

A symbolic ending to the letter

The publication concluded with a postscript that moved his followers once again and quickly began going viral across social media: “Whoever has an Argentine friend has a treasure.”

Far from focusing solely on the defeat, Lionel Scaloni’s letter sought to give new meaning to the journey taken by Argentina throughout his successful tenure in the 2026 World Cup.