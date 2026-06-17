In which city and stadium are England vs Croatia playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

England and Croatia meet in a highly anticipated World Cup clash today. Here's everything to know about the host city, stadium, expected attendance and weather surrounding the Group L showdown.

England and Croatia are set to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Wednesday in one of the most anticipated group-stage matches of the tournament in the Dallas area at the iconic Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Follow England vs Croatia live with us!

The meeting revives memories of Croatia’s dramatic victory over the Three Lions in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has delivered memorable moments on the international stage.

With tens of thousands of fans expected to fill the stands, the atmosphere promises to be electric as England’s star-studded squad and Croatia’s experienced core battle for an early advantage in Group L. Surprisingly, Bukayo Saka isn’t starting for England against Croatia.

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What will the weather be like for England vs Croatia?

England and Croatia are expected to play in comfortable conditions despite the intense Texas heat. The Group L clash is being held at Dallas Stadium, a climate-controlled venue equipped with air conditioning and a retractable roof.

Luka Modric in the training and of Croatia one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

While temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are forecast to climb into the upper 90s and even exceed 100°F (38°C) during the afternoon, the indoor environment should provide ideal playing conditions for both teams.

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Climate researchers have even identified this fixture as one of the World Cup matches most susceptible to heat-related concerns if played outdoors, highlighting the importance of Dallas Stadium’s enclosed design.

How many fans are expected to attend England vs Croatia?

A crowd of 90,000 spectators is expected for England vs Croatia. Dallas Stadium is one of the largest venues at the 2026 World Cup and can accommodate well over 80,000 fans, with tournament configurations capable of pushing attendance.

Demand has been particularly strong because the match features two of Europe’s most recognizable national teams. Reports from England indicate that approximately 10,000 England supporters traveled to Texas.

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When was the last England vs Croatia match?

The last meeting between England and Croatia took place on June 13, 2021, when England defeated Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium during UEFA Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling scored the game’s only goal in the 57th minute, helping the Three Lions begin their European Championship campaign with a victory.

That result carried extra significance because it came three years after Croatia’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal. The Euro 2020 victory gave England a measure of revenge.

It marked the first time the Three Lions had beaten Croatia at a major international tournament. Several familiar faces from that encounter remain key figures for their respective countries.