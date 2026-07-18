Who is replacing Jordan Pickford as starting goalkeeper today for England vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Thomas Tuchel has made one of England's biggest changes of the tournament by dropping Jordan Pickford for the World Cup third-place match.

England have made one of their biggest lineup changes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by selecting a new goalkeeper for the third-place match against France in Miami.

After relying on Jordan Pickford throughout the tournament, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to rotate his squad for the final match of England’s World Cup campaign.

The decision gives another goalkeeper the opportunity to start on one of soccer’s biggest stages. Many fans are wondering who got the long awaited chance.

Advertisement

Who is England’s starting goalkeeper today vs France?

Dean Henderson is England’s starting goalkeeper against France. The Crystal Palace shot-stopper replaces Jordan Pickford, who had started every previous match for the Three Lions during the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel’s decision appears to be a technical one rather than the result of injury or suspension, giving Henderson a rare opportunity to play for England in a competitive international match.

Jordan Pickford began every match of England’s World Cup run and remained the team’s undisputed No. 1 throughout the tournament. However, with the World Cup title no longer within reach, Tuchel has chosen to reward Henderson with a start while also giving Pickford a chance to rest after a demanding tournament. For Henderson, it represents one of the most important appearances of his international career.

Advertisement

Could Dean Henderson become England’s No. 1 over Jordan Pickford?

The match against France could prove significant beyond the 2026 World Cup. With England now beginning to look ahead to the 2028 UEFA European Championship, Henderson has an opportunity to show he can seriously challenge Pickford for the starting role.

Although Pickford remains England’s first-choice goalkeeper, a strong performance from Henderson could give Tuchel another reliable option as the Three Lions begin their next international cycle.