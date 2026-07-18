Why isn’t Anthony Gordon playing today for England vs France in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

Anthony Gordon isn't starting for England against France in today's 2026 World Cup third-place game. Here's why the winger begins the match on the bench.

England will be without Anthony Gordon in their starting lineup for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match against France. However, the Newcastle United winger hasn’t been ruled out through injury and remains available as a substitute.

The Three Lions face France at Miami Stadium in Florida looking to finish their World Cup campaign with a victory after falling 2-1 loss to Argentina in the semifinals. England managerThomas Tuchel has opted for several changes to his lineup as his team prepares for one final appearance at the tournament.

Gordon’s absence from the starting XI is the result of a tactical decision rather than a fitness issue, leaving the winger available to make an impact later in the match if needed.

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Could Gordon still feature against France?

Yes. Gordon is eligible to play and could be introduced at any point during the third-place playoff. As a result, Gordon remains available to enter the match if Tuchel looks to add pace and creativity during the second half.

Anthony Gordon #18 of England celebrates the first goal. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With both teams aiming to end their World Cup campaigns on a positive note, England’s bench could play an important role, and Gordon offers Tuchel another attacking option capable of changing the rhythm of the game if called upon.

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