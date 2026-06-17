Why is Bukayo Saka not starting for England vs Croatia today at 2026 World Cup?

England make their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against Croatia today, but Bukayo Saka is nowhere to be seen in the starting eleven. Therefore, fans are wondering why the Arsenal star isn't playing from the get-go in Dallas.

It’s time for England to make their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against Croatia, and Thomas Tuchel has already submitted his first starting eleven of the tournament. Surprisingly, Bukayo Saka is watching kickoff on the bench. Follow England vs Croatia live with us for minute-by-minute updates!

Saka isn’t starting for England against Croatia today because he’s reportedly dealing with an achilles issue. Earlier in the week, Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports reported that the ongoing injury prevents the Arsenal star from starting and finishing games. Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze isn’t starting either.

With this in mind, English fans can still hope to watch Saka step in at some point in the second half. It will probably depend on the result, as a win, tie or loss against Croatia will have different implications for England.

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Saka replaced by Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke

With Saka on the bench, Thomas Tuchel is leaning on an Arsenal teammate of the star winger, starting Noni Madueke for the Three Lions’ 2026 World Cup debut. Tuchel could’ve given the chance to Marcus Rashford, but the Manchester United product will watch kickoff of England vs Croatia on the bench alongside Saka.

England’s starting lineup against Croatia: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

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Mateo Kovacic not starting for Croatia

Croatia’s starting eleven also shows there will be a notable absentee, with Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic starting on the bench.

Croatia’s lineup: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Stanisic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.