Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
World Cup

England vs Croatia LIVE: Halftime! (2-2)

England and Croatia begin their Group L campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium, with supporters from both nations in attendance.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal.

England and Croatia begin their 2026 World Cup campaign with a crucial Group L match. A win, draw, or defeat for either side could significantly impact their prospects for what lies ahead in the tournament. The Dallas Stadium, one of the most impressive venues, is expected to welcome thousands of spectators.

[Watch England vs Croatia in the USA on Fubo]

The Vatreni, currently ranked 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, have Luka Modric as their main on-field reference. In this World Cup, they aim to surpass their historic third-place finish achieved in France 1998.

England, who will not have players of Harry Maguire’s caliber in their squad, enter the tournament as one of UEFA’s main contenders for the World Cup. Can Thomas Tuchel and his team start on the right foot against Croatia?

45'+5 - End of first half! (2-2)

England and Croatia are level in an entertaining match.

45'+5 - GOOOOAL for Croatia! (2-2)

At the end of the first half, Petar Musa scores the equalizer.

45' - Stoppage time is being played! (2-1)

Five additional minutes are being played.

41' - GOOOOOAL for England! (2-1)

Harry Kane heads in his second goal of the match, completing a brace.

36' - GOOOOOAL for Croatia (1-1)

Baturina levels the match with a right-footed strike from outside the box.

35' - A flat match in Dallas (1-0)

England are applying pressure through crosses, but without creating any real danger for their opponents.

31' - Croatia are let off the hook (1-0)

Jude Bellingham was inches away from connecting with a cross from the right.

30' - Last 15 minutes of the first half! (1-0)

The final 15 minutes of the first half are underway. England continue to hold their lead.

28' - Croatia are unable to break through (1-0)

England are holding firm defensively, preventing their opponents from creating any real danger.

25' - Play resumes (1-0)

Play resumes at Dallas Stadium.

22' - Cooling break (1-0)

The first cooling break of the match is underway.

18' - England justify the lead! (1-0)

England are managing their narrow lead well. Madueke remains their main attacking threat.

15' - First 15 minutes of play (1-0)

Croatia are pushing for an equalizer with attacks down the flanks.

England lead thanks to their only clear chance of the game.

11' - GOOOOOAL for England! (1-0)

Harry Kane converts on his second attempt, opening the scoring.

10' - Kane misses the penalty (0-0)

Livaković saves it, but the penalty is retaken due to encroachment.

9' - Penalty for England! (0-0)

Modrić committed a foul on Madueke inside the penalty area.

8' - Few chances so far (0-0)

Neither team has managed to create any real danger in front of goal so far.

Harry Kane has had England’s only chance so far, but his shot went wide.

5' - Croatia are looking to take control (0-0)

Croatia are pressing high and looking for a way into the opposition penalty area.

3' - Early moments of analysis (0-0)

Both teams are carefully assessing each other's movements in the opening stages of the match.

A Croatia corner kick remains the only real scoring opportunity of the match so far.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

England and Croatia are underway in the opening match of Group L.

The national anthems are now being played

With great respect, everyone in attendance listens to and sings their national anthems.

The teams take the field

England and Croatia have stepped onto the pitch at Dallas Stadium.

Group L is about to get underway

England and Croatia are eagerly awaiting their 2026 World Cup debut.

Don’t miss a single minute-by-minute update here at Bolavip!

Both teams head to the dressing rooms

Both teams are close to kicking off the match.

Minutes until kickoff

Only a handful of minutes remain before England and Croatia make their debut.

Rashford starts the match on the bench

Marcus Rashford is not starting this match due to a tactical decision by Thomas Tuchel.

Croatia bring a blend of experience and youth

With Luka Modric as their main figure, the Vatreni not only rely on homegrown talent but also include players born abroad.

Zlatko Dalic has a squad capable of building optimism.

Pre-match warm-ups for both teams

Both teams are already on the pitch, going through their initial warm-up routines.

The venue for this match

The match will be played in Arlington, at Dallas Stadium. A crowd of nearly 90,000 spectators is expected.

Referees confirmed

The match referee will be France’s Clement Turpin, with assistants Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages. The fourth official will be Katia Itzel Garcia, and the reserve assistant referee will be Sandra Ramirez.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be Jerome Brisard (France), with Willy Delajod (France) serving as Assistant VAR (AVAR).

Team kits!

England will wear their traditional white kit, while Croatia will play in their blue away kit.

Croatia starting eleven

These are the eleven players starting for Croatia:

Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic; Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.

England confirmed lineup!

These are the starting eleven selected by Thomas Tuchel to begin the match.

Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Reece James; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Declan Rice; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.

Bukayo Saka, for example, is not playing because he is dealing with an achilles issue.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

In the United States, the match can be watched on FOX and Telemundo. It is also available via streaming platforms such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

England and Croatia make their World Cup debut

Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip. In this edition, we will be providing live, minute-by-minute coverage of this intriguing match between England and Croatia in Group L of the 2026 World Cup.

Stay tuned for every key moment in this coverage!!!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions