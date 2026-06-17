England vs Croatia LIVE: Halftime! (2-2)

England and Croatia begin their Group L campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium, with supporters from both nations in attendance.

England and Croatia begin their 2026 World Cup campaign with a crucial Group L match. A win, draw, or defeat for either side could significantly impact their prospects for what lies ahead in the tournament. The Dallas Stadium, one of the most impressive venues, is expected to welcome thousands of spectators.

[Watch England vs Croatia in the USA on Fubo]

The Vatreni, currently ranked 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, have Luka Modric as their main on-field reference. In this World Cup, they aim to surpass their historic third-place finish achieved in France 1998.

England, who will not have players of Harry Maguire’s caliber in their squad, enter the tournament as one of UEFA’s main contenders for the World Cup. Can Thomas Tuchel and his team start on the right foot against Croatia?