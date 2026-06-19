Is Australia out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to USA?

Australia suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States in Seattle on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, leaving the Socceroos facing significant pressure heading into the final round of Group D matches.

The loss prevented Australia from securing an early qualification berth and complicated its path to the Round of 32. However, despite the setback against the Americans, the Socceroos remain very much alive in the tournament.

Their opening victory over Turkiye continues to be a crucial result that could ultimately determine whether Australia advances to the knockout stage. However, things just got tougher.

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Is Australia eliminated from World Cup 2026?

No. Australia has not been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The Socceroos remain on three points thanks to their 2-0 victory over Turkiye in the opening round of Group D. Those points keep Australia in contention heading into the final matchday, where qualification scenarios remain firmly within reach.

What does Australia need to qualify in World Cup 2026?

The simplest path is a victory over Paraguay in the final group-stage match. If Australia defeats Paraguay, it would move to six points and almost certainly secure a place in the Round of 32.

In that scenario, the Socceroos would not need help from any other team and could potentially still challenge for a top-two finish in the group. Winning would remove most of the uncertainty surrounding Australia’s qualification hopes.

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Other paths for Australia in 2026 World Cup

A draw with Paraguay could still be enough for Australia. Four points would likely leave the Socceroos in a strong position to finish either second in Group D or qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams.

The exact outcome would depend on the result between Turkiye and the United States, as well as goal difference and other tiebreakers. Nevertheless, reaching four points would keep Australia’s knockout-stage hopes very much alive.

However, a second consecutive defeat would place Australia in serious danger of elimination. The Socceroos would remain on three points and would likely need several favorable results elsewhere to have any chance of advancing as a third-place team.

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While three points can occasionally be enough under the expanded World Cup format, it would leave Australia relying on complex tiebreakers and results from other groups.

In short, losing to the United States was a setback, but Australia’s fate remains in its own hands. A victory over Paraguay would likely be enough to send the Socceroos into the Round of 32, while anything less could create a nervous wait on the final day of the group stage.