What happens if USA wins, ties or loses vs Australia today at the 2026 World Cup?

After an impressive win over Paraguay, the USMNT will face a key matchup with Australia at the 2026 World Cup.

The USA enters Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup with an opportunity to take a major step toward the Round of 32. After opening the tournament with a convincing victory over Paraguay, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is one of the early leaders in Group D and can strengthen its position with another positive result against Australia.

The American squad currently holds three points and one of the best goal differences in the group thanks to their dominant performance in the opening match. That strong start means the USMNT could secure qualification with a game to spare depending on what happens against the Socceroos.

With Turkiye and Paraguay also battling for qualification, every point could prove decisive in determining which nations advance directly to the knockout stage and which teams may need to rely on one of the eight third-place spots available in the expanded tournament format.

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What happens if USA wins vs Australia?

If the United States defeats Australia, the USMNT would move to six points and officially secure a place in the Round of 32. A victory would also put the Americans in an excellent position to finish first in Group D.

While the final standings would still depend on the result between Turkiye and Paraguay, six points would give the USMNT a commanding advantage heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

Qualifying with a game to spare would allow the United States to focus on securing the top spot rather than worrying about advancement. There’s a lot at stake in Seattle.

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What happens if USA ties vs Australia?

A draw would move the United States to four points after two matches. In that scenario, the Americans would be extremely close to qualifying for the Round of 32.

Since the eight best third-place teams also advance, four points combined with the strong goal difference generated by the opening victory over Paraguay would leave the United States in a very favorable position.

While qualification would not yet be mathematically guaranteed, the USMNT would enter the final group-stage match with multiple paths to the knockout rounds.

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What happens if USA loses vs Australia?

A loss would leave the United States with three points and significantly complicate all chances of winning Group D. Although three points could still be enough to keep the Americans in contention for a Round of 32 berth, they would likely need at least a draw in their final group-stage match against Turkiye to avoid relying on other results.

Losing to Australia would also increase the pressure on the USMNT heading into Matchday 3 and could turn the showdown with Turkiye into a must-get-result encounter.