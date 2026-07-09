Christian Pulisic injury update revealed after USA loss to Belgium at the 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic suffered an injury during the USMNT's World Cup loss to Belgium raising fears of a long-term setback.

The United States men’s national team received a significant injury update on Christian Pulisic following its Round of 16 defeat to Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic was forced off in the 59th minute after colliding with a Belgian defender while attempting to shoot on goal. The AC Milan star immediately showed signs of discomfort and was unable to continue.

According to The Athletic, subsequent medical examinations revealed that the injury is less severe than initially feared, offering encouraging news for both the player and his club ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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What happened to Christian Pulisic in 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture during the USMNT loss against Belgium in Seattle. This is the full report from The Athletic regarding the extent of the injury.

“U.S. forward Christian Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and microfracture in his leg during Monday’s World Cup loss to Belgium, and will be sidelined for several weeks but not months, multiple people briefed on the diagnosis told The Athletic. Subsequent medical assessments revealed the extent of the injury to be a bone bruise and microfracture of the tibia/fibula, sources said.”

Pulisic’s injury occurred during a promising attacking move for the USMNT. As he prepared to strike the ball toward goal, his foot made contact with the foot of a Belgian opponent. The impact immediately affected his ability to continue, and he was eventually substituted in the 59th minute.

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How serious is Christian Pulisic’s injury?

The Athletic also provided an optimistic update on Pulisic’s recovery timeline: “The estimated timeframe for Pulisic’s recovery puts him on track to return sometime in August, meaning he could be back in training ahead of the new Serie A season.”

The diagnosis comes as reassuring news for Pulisic and AC Milan, as there had been concerns that the injury could be much more serious and potentially threaten the beginning of his 2026-27 club season.