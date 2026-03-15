Is James Rodriguez playing today in Vancouver for Minnesota United vs Whitecaps on 2026 MLS Matchday 4?

James Rodriguez could make his MLS debut today as he starts on the bench for Minnesota United against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 4.

Minnesota United are in 11th place of the Western Conference right now. They have just four points in three games. However, a win could put them as high as sixth if other results help their case. It’s an important game altogether for them, so having Rodriguez available is great news.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are third winning all three games so far. In fact, they have scored eight goals and just allowed one. Hence, it’s a good defense and a top offense. Minnesota has struggled scoring just four goals while allowing five.

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The Whitecaps have a star too

At 36 years old, World Cup champion Thomas Muller is still a game-changer in the MLS. Muller will start for the Whitecaps, and with him on the field, danger is always there. Muller’s high IQ allow him to still be a factor despite losing physicality. Also, he was never the fastest player, but he’s always been one of the smartest.

Thomas Müller of the Vancouver Whitecaps

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The Whitecaps will still not count on captain Ryan Gauld, who continues to recover from an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee. He is expected to make a full, healthy return by April. Still, the Whitecaps are a very powerful team even if Gauld doesn’t play.

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James vs Muller is an incredible duel for hardcore fans

Both guys had their primes between 2013 and 2018, but both have kept what made them elite players back in the day: their brain and educated feet. James always exceled at making unseen plays thanks to his creativity and magical left foot.

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Muller‘s biggest strengths have always been his mentality, game IQ, and killer instinct. Those features still remain. Both the Whitecaps and United know their chances of success come from relying on their stars.