Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup presence boosted by Rodrigo De Paul’s special training revelation

Rodrigo De Paul revealed that he is undergoing special training sessions with Lionel Messi as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s participation with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup remains unconfirmed, but Rodrigo De Paul has provided a significant hint that the captain will be present for the tournament in North America. The Inter Miami midfielder revealed the specialized preparation he and Messi are undergoing to tackle the upcoming World Cup.

“I talk to Leo a lot about the World Cup and the excitement we have. For the past two or three months, we’ve been preparing for it with a training plan that goes beyond what we do at the club,” De Paul revealed in an interview with Lo del Pollo

Furthermore, De Paul indicated that they are undergoing a grueling double-shift physical training program designed to ensure they arrive in peak condition. “We are both pushing ourselves physically to arrive in the best possible shape; we set a double-shift routine for ourselves and we have our own trainer—we’re putting in the work and doing well. It’s separate work from the club with the World Cup in mind,” the Argentine midfielder added.

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The Argentine captain previously noted that his participation in North America would depend on how he feels physically day by day. However, his inclusion in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup preliminary roster, combined with De Paul’s revelation, suggests there is a high probability he will defend the title he won in 2022.

Rodrigo De Paul celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)

De Paul signed with Inter Miami because of Messi

When De Paul’s departure from Atletico Madrid was imminent, rumors linked him to various teams across several leagues, including within Europe. The midfielder noted that despite all the offers, the opportunity to play alongside Messi was one he could not pass up.

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“There were a lot of clubs and places, but there is one thing that surpasses all of that, and that is playing next to the greatest of all time (Messi),” De Paul stated. “Anyone would want to live that opportunity; I couldn’t let a situation like that pass, especially being his friend”.

Messi chasing his sixth World Cup appearance

Should Messi confirm his presence in the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, he will become the only player in history to have competed in six editions of the World Cup.

However, he may not be alone in this record. His long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also expected to make his sixth appearance for Portugal, while there is also a possibility that Guillermo Ochoa could join them. According to reports from Mexico, his presence in North America is almost a certainty.