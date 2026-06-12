Katy Perry’s performance at the 2026 World Cup: Is this her first time singing at an opening ceremony?

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, Katy Perry joins the global stage of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles, sparking curiosity about whether this marks her debut in a World Cup opening performance.

Katy Perry will be performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony for the first time in her career, marking her debut at a FIFA World Cup kickoff event. The iconic singer will be present at Los Angeles Stadium.

She has previously appeared on some of the biggest stages in global entertainment, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but has never been part of a World Cup opening ceremony before this edition.

According to FIFA’s official lineup, she will perform alongside artists such as Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, making it one of the most star-studded musical showcases in tournament history.

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What will Katy Perry perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

Katy Perry is expected to perform a medley of her biggest global hits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles, including a high-energy stadium set designed for a live, worldwide broadcast.

The performance is not tied to a single confirmed new song. Instead, reports indicate she will likely deliver a career-spanning setlist, similar to her live appearances, blending stadium anthems and chart-topping singles.

Based on her recent touring setlists, songs like “Teenage Dream”, “Dark Horse”, “California Girls” and “Firework” are strong candidates for the show, given their consistent presence in her live performances.

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She will share the stage with artists such as Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, creating a multi-genre lineup designed to reflect the global scale of the tournament and turn the opening night into a full entertainment spectacle.