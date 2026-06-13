Why Billy Gilmour isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Scotland

Billy Gilmour was a key player for Scotland throughout the UEFA qualifiers, but unfortunately, he will miss the 2026 World Cup due to an unexpected setback.

After serving as a vital figure for Scotland during the UEFA qualifiers, Billy Gilmour has unfortunately been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup following a devastating knee injury.

During Scotland’s pre-World Cup friendly against Curacao, Gilmour suffered the injury in the first half and was forced to leave the pitch. Following further medical evaluations, he was completely ruled out of the tournament.

This represents a massive setback for the Tartan Army, as the midfielder was a cornerstone of their starting XI. Despite the heartbreak, he still traveled to the United States to support his teammates from the sidelines, joining a Scottish squad that boasts a highly versatile, globally sourced roster.

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Who replaced Billy Gilmour for Scotland?

Since the Napoli midfielder was sidelined just prior to the tournament, manager Steve Clarke was able to make a quick adjustment to his 26-man squad. Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher was drafted into the roster as Gilmour’s official replacement.

Tyler Fletcher of Scotland

Gilmour, 25, suffered a grade-II knee sprain, forcing him out of the tournament. While he is expected to be fully fit in time for Napoli’s 2026–27 club season, missing out on his primary goal of representing his country on the world stage is a cruel blow.

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Although Tyler Fletcher took his spot on the roster, the teenager will not step directly into the starting lineup. Instead, Gilmour’s vacancy in the midfield has been filled by Lewis Ferguson, who earned the start against Haiti alongside Scott McTominay.