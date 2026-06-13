What happens if Australia win, tie or lose vs Turkiye today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Australia face Turkiye in their 2026 World Cup debut in Group D, where any result can define their future in the competition.

Australia and Turkiye will play their 2026 World Cup debut in Group D, both looking for a victory to secure a good position in the group after the USA defeated Paraguay 4-1, and there is already an idea of how the group standings can look.

Australia arrive in great form and with a good position in the FIFA rankings. Australia face their sixth consecutive World Cup in the midst of a strategic transition phase under the command of Tony Popovic. The Socceroos sealed their qualification directly following a solid campaign in the AFC qualifiers.

For their part, Turkiye arrive at this match with a high emotional charge, marking their return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence. The squad led by Vincenzo Montella qualified convincingly and have consolidated a balanced roster that combines international experience with a young generation of great technical projection, such as Hakan Calhanoglu, the undisputed captain of Inter Milan, and Arda Guler, the jewel of Real Madrid.

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What happens if Australia win vs Turkey?

If Australia secure the victory against Turkey, the Oceanian squad will add its first 3 points, positioning itself ideally in second place in Group D, just behind the Americans due to goal differential depending on the final score.

Arda Guler of Turkiye

This positive result would fill Tony Popovic’s squad with confidence, allowing them to face the decisive clash on June 19 against the hosts, the United States, with the peace of mind of knowing that a draw would practically guarantee them a ticket to the knockout round.

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What happens if Australia and Turkey tie?

If Australia and Turkey finish tied, both national teams will earn 1 point in the general standings, leaving the fate of the group completely wide open, but with the obligation to gain points in the consecutive matches. For the Australians, the draw would force them to imperatively go out and look for points against the USA in Seattle so as not to compromise their future before facing Paraguay.

Under current FIFA regulations, a draw in the opener is not a catastrophic result, but it drastically reduces the margin of error for the team and conditions them to take care of goal differential and yellow cards as tiebreaking criteria.

What happens if Australia lose vs Turkey?

A defeat against the Turkish squad would place Australia at the bottom of Group D with 0 points and a negative goal differential, immediately sounding the alarms on the bench. Losing the opening match would force the Oceanian squad to perform a major feat, which is to win its two remaining duels against the United States and Paraguay, or failing that, to seek a blowout win against the South Americans to try to advance as one of the best third-place finishers.